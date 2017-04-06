Subscribe to our Content

« They Even Took the Central Air Unit | Main | DOT Update on Hwy 268 Construction Projects »
Thursday
Apr062017

Still High Numbers in Foster Care Locally

DateThursday, April 6, 2017 at 12:29PM

The need for more foster families locally continues to be an issue as the numbers of foster children in Wilkes continues to be at record high levels.  Wilkes DSS Director John Blevins was at the County Commissioners' meeting this week with the DSS monthly report.  Blevins reported there are currently 230 children in foster care in Wilkes.  The good news is that the DSS has received 5 applications for foster homes; however, the bad news is there are still 91 Wilkes children housed out of county rather than in county.  If you would like information on Foster Parenting, call the Wilkes DSS Office.

