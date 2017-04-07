Subscribe to our Content

« STEAM Academies in Wilkes, Ashe, and Alleghany | Main | NC Graduation Day »
Burr on ABLE to Work Act

DateFriday, April 7, 2017 at 11:24AM

This week, Senators Richard Burr (R-NC and two Democrat Senators introduced a package of bills aimed at enhancing the ABLE Act.  The ABLE to Work Act builds on the ABLE Act by making it possible for disabled people who work to save a portion of their income in an account without risking loss of benefits. These bills will also allow rollovers from 529 college savings plans as well as raise the age for eligibility from 26 to 46. In 2014, the bipartisan group of lawmakers led the effort to pass the Achieving a Better Life Experience (ABLE) Act, which lets families who have a child with a disability save for their long-term care through 529-style savings accounts. 

