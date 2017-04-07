NC Graduation Day
The North Carolina National Guard's Tarheel ChalleNGe program for at- risk youths will host a graduation ceremony today in Albemarle, North Carolina, for 51 Cadets. Local and state officials will be in attendance to congratulate Cadets on their accomplishments. The Tarheel ChalleNGe program consists of a 22-week program of academics and physical training aimed at reclaiming troubled high school dropouts and giving them the life skills to become productive citizens. A one-year mentoring phase follows the in-residence portion. NC Guard’s Tar Heel Challenge Academy has existed for 23 years and graduated over 4,200 Cadets from its program.
Reader Comments