STEAM Academies in Wilkes, Ashe, and Alleghany
Rebekah Gardner, Wilkes Community College's GEAR UP coordinator, is ready to begin promoting the summer STEAM Academies to rising 6th-10th grade students (and their parents). Separate STEAM Academies will be offered in Wilkes, Ashe, and Alleghany counties. The STEAM - Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Mathematics - Academies offer a variety of fun and educational courses for students to take while out of school for summer break. Deadline to register for the Wilkes County STEAM Academy is April 18. For more information, call WCC.
