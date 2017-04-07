Subscribe to our Content

Shoutbox

To Submit Info For The Trading Post

Email: tradingpost@hometownchristianradio.com,

Text: 336-355-4876

Mail to: PO Box 580, Wilkesboro, NC 28697.

You may also call during the show, Mon-Friday 9:10-9:30am,  Saturday, 9:05-9:30am 336-838-9992

Request Music

You pick them and Grady Johnson plays them Saturday from 7am-9am. 

Advertise On Hometown Christian Radio

Our advertisers get RESULTS! Contact us for all of the details on how to get your message out to the 3WC listeners. 336-838-1241

Reach the World

Ask us about a Saturday or Sunday ministry broadcast on Hometown Christian Radio 3WC. 

Follow Us on Twitter!
Join us on Facebook!
News Index
3WC News Podcast Index
« ID Theft | Main | Burr on ABLE to Work Act »
Friday
Apr072017

STEAM Academies in Wilkes, Ashe, and Alleghany

DateFriday, April 7, 2017 at 11:25AM

Rebekah Gardner, Wilkes Community College's GEAR UP coordinator, is ready to begin promoting the summer STEAM Academies to rising 6th-10th grade students (and their parents). Separate STEAM Academies will be offered in Wilkes, Ashe, and Alleghany counties. The STEAM - Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Mathematics - Academies offer a variety of fun and educational courses for students to take while out of school for summer break. Deadline to register for the Wilkes County STEAM Academy is April 18.  For more information, call WCC.

| Print ArticlePrint Article

Reader Comments

There are no comments for this journal entry. To create a new comment, use the form below.
Editor Permission Required
You must have editing permission for this entry in order to post comments.