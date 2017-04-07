Two Thefts from Outside Homes
The Wilkes Sheriff's Office was called to investigate the thefts of a dirt bike and of a utility trailer. In the first report, a Honda XR 50 Dirt Bike was stolen from the yard of a residence on Dillard Road in Hays. The stolen motorcycle is valued at 1000 dollars. In the second report, a utility trailer valued at 2000 dollars was stolen from Post Office Drive in Millers Creek, It appears someone pulled into a nearby field, pushed the trailer to the field, hooked up, and left. Deputies found tire tracks leading from the field to the highway. No suspects were given with either report.
