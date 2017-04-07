Subscribe to our Content

Friday
Apr072017

Two Thefts from Outside Homes

DateFriday, April 7, 2017 at 11:28AM

The Wilkes Sheriff's Office was called to investigate the thefts of a dirt bike and of a utility trailer.  In the first report, a Honda XR 50 Dirt Bike was stolen from the yard of a residence on Dillard Road in Hays.  The stolen motorcycle is valued at 1000 dollars.  In the second report, a utility trailer valued at 2000 dollars was stolen from Post Office Drive in Millers Creek,  It appears someone pulled into a nearby field, pushed the trailer to the field, hooked up, and left. Deputies found tire tracks leading from the field to the highway. No suspects were given with either report.

