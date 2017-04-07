Subscribe to our Content

Friday
Apr072017

Wilkes and State Unemployment Rates

DateFriday, April 7, 2017 at 11:28AM

Unemployment rates decreased in all 100 of North Carolina’s counties in February.  Hyde County had the highest unemployment rate at 15.3 percent, while Buncombe County had the lowest at 3.9 percent. In Wilkes, the unemployment rate dropped from 5.2 to a current 4.8 percent.  One year ago in Wilkes, the rate was 5.7, so we are also down compared to last year. The February not seasonally adjusted statewide rate was 5.0 percent. The next unemployment update is scheduled for Friday, April 21, 2017 when the state unemployment rate for March 2017 will be released. 

