Burr and Mosquitoes
This week, the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions (HELP) Committee unanimously advanced the Strengthening Mosquito Abatement for Safety and Health (SMASH) Act sponsored by four senators including Richard Burr (R-NC). The SMASH Act would reauthorize funding for public health tools that support communities in their mosquito surveillance and control efforts, especially those linked to the mosquitos that carry the Zika virus. “I am pleased the HELP Committee has advanced this legislation, especially with warmer weather on the way, and the mosquitos that come with it,” said HELP Committee member Senator Burr.
