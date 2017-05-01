Subscribe to our Content

Shoutbox

To Submit Info For The Trading Post

Email: tradingpost@hometownchristianradio.com,

Text: 336-355-4876

Mail to: PO Box 580, Wilkesboro, NC 28697.

You may also call during the show, Mon-Friday 9:10-9:30am,  Saturday, 9:05-9:30am 336-838-9992

Request Music

You pick them and Grady Johnson plays them Saturday from 7am-9am. 

Advertise On Hometown Christian Radio

Our advertisers get RESULTS! Contact us for all of the details on how to get your message out to the 3WC listeners. 336-838-1241

Reach the World

Ask us about a Saturday or Sunday ministry broadcast on Hometown Christian Radio 3WC. 

Follow Us on Twitter!
Join us on Facebook!
News Index
3WC News Podcast Index
Main | Stealing from Employer »
Monday
May012017

Stolen from Bank Account

DateMonday, May 1, 2017 at 11:51AM

Somehow they stole money from her account but she still has her card.    A Wilkes County woman contacted the Sheriff's Office when she discovered the theft.  According to her bank, someone had withdrawn a total of $965 dollars from 6 different ATM transactions.  The woman said she did not understand how this could happen as no one else has access to her account and she is still in possession of her debit card.  The Wilkes Sheriff's Office is continuing to investigate this theft and financial fraud case.

| Print ArticlePrint Article

Reader Comments

There are no comments for this journal entry. To create a new comment, use the form below.
Editor Permission Required
You must have editing permission for this entry in order to post comments.