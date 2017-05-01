Stolen from Bank Account
Somehow they stole money from her account but she still has her card. A Wilkes County woman contacted the Sheriff's Office when she discovered the theft. According to her bank, someone had withdrawn a total of $965 dollars from 6 different ATM transactions. The woman said she did not understand how this could happen as no one else has access to her account and she is still in possession of her debit card. The Wilkes Sheriff's Office is continuing to investigate this theft and financial fraud case.
