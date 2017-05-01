Subscribe to our Content

Striped Bass Harvest Extended

The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission will extend the striped bass harvest season within the Roanoke River Management Area until midnight on Sunday, May 7. The season had been set to expire by rule on April 30.  The Roanoke River Management Area includes the Roanoke River and tributaries from Roanoke Rapids Lake Dam downstream.  The Commission is extending the season to allow anglers opportunity to harvest additional pounds of striped bass. The quota established for 2017 is 68,750 pounds. Through April 30, the number of pounds harvested of striped bass was only about half that at 30,000 pounds, so the season is continuing through Sunday.

