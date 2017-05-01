Subscribe to our Content

Monday
May012017

WCC Small Business Seminars in May

DateMonday, May 1, 2017 at 11:48AM

The Wilkes Community College Small Business Center has seminars scheduled for May to support new businesses and the growth of existing businesses. These seminars are at no charge to participants; however, you must pre-register to participate. Using YouTube to Grow Your Business is tomorrow, May 2, 12-2 p.m. at the Alleghany Center. Small business owners explore how to promote their businesses on YouTube. Also, E-Commerce seminar is tomorrow, May 2, 2-4 p.m. at the Alleghany Center.  This seminar explores the features of online stores and e-commerce hosts such as eBay and Amazon. Visit www.ncsbc.net/center.aspx?center=75570 to pre-register for seminars. 

