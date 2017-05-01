WCC Small Business Seminars in May
The Wilkes Community College Small Business Center has seminars scheduled for May to support new businesses and the growth of existing businesses. These seminars are at no charge to participants; however, you must pre-register to participate. Using YouTube to Grow Your Business is tomorrow, May 2, 12-2 p.m. at the Alleghany Center. Small business owners explore how to promote their businesses on YouTube. Also, E-Commerce seminar is tomorrow, May 2, 2-4 p.m. at the Alleghany Center. This seminar explores the features of online stores and e-commerce hosts such as eBay and Amazon. Visit www.ncsbc.net/center.aspx?center=75570 to pre-register for seminars.
