March of Dimes Greenway Event Saturday in Wilkes
Many will join together Saturday at the Yadkin River Greenway Trail at West Park in the annual March for Babies, the largest annual fundraising event that helps babies get a healthy start in life. The event is expected to raise $49,000 for the March of Dimes. Among the participants is 2 year old Jocelyn, this year’s Wilkes County Ambassador, and her family. Josh and Jackie were excited about becoming new parents when their baby Jocelyn arrived unexpectedly at only 28 weeks, weighing less than 2 pounds. Josh and Jackie were told that Jocelyn has less than a 10% chance of survival and less than 5% chance of survival with no chronic disabilities. Josh explains, “We take part in March for Babies because we don’t want other families to experience the same trauma that we went through.” On-site registration begins at the Yadkin River Greenway West Park at 9 a.m. Saturday with the 3-mile walk kicking off at 10 a.m.
Reader Comments