Wednesday
May102017

Mumps Making a Comeback in NC

DateWednesday, May 10, 2017 at 12:14PM

The North Carolina Division of Public Health is encouraging North Carolinians to make sure they are up-to-date on their vaccines after seven mumps cases were identified in North Carolina residents in April. Cases have been identified in Orange, Wake and neighboring Watauga counties. Among those affected are college and elementary school students.  Mumps is a viral illness that causes swelling of the salivary glands below the ears and above the jaw. Infection is spread by droplets from the nose, mouth or throat of an infected person. A person with confirmed or suspected mumps should stay home from work or school and limit close contact with others for five days after the salivary glands swell, or until mumps is ruled out. More information about mumps, contact the Wilkes Health Dept.

