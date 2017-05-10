Shoplifting and Other Charges
Two white females, later identified as sisters, were caught shoplifting from Kohls. Wilkesboro Police were called when store staff observed the two sisters taking and concealing merchandise. After the two left the store, they attempted to leave the area by car when they were stopped by Police. Over 500 in stolen property from the store and some drug paraphernalia was found by Police. The two sisters from North Wilkesboro, Haley and Brittany Mathis, were arrested and charged with larceny and possession of drug paraphernalia.
