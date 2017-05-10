Water Intake August 1 Deadline
According to the state, county leaders have dragged their feet long enough regarding a loan and a water intake project. This week, Officials from Wilkesboro, North Wilkesboro, and the County were informed a $32 million, interest free loan for the W. Kerr Scott Reservoir water intake project and related pipelines will be cancelled if local government differences on the project aren’t worked out by August 1. Locally, the idea for the intake project has been discussed and planned for at least the last 10 years. Wilkesboro Representatives recently told County Commissioners they were ready to move forward, but North Wilkesboro asked to renegotiate with the County. Now all sides must come together by August 1 or lose the state loan.
