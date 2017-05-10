Subscribe to our Content

Shoutbox

To Submit Info For The Trading Post

Email: tradingpost@hometownchristianradio.com,

Text: 336-355-4876

Mail to: PO Box 580, Wilkesboro, NC 28697.

You may also call during the show, Mon-Friday 9:10-9:30am,  Saturday, 9:05-9:30am 336-838-9992

Request Music

You pick them and Grady Johnson plays them Saturday from 7am-9am. 

Advertise On Hometown Christian Radio

Our advertisers get RESULTS! Contact us for all of the details on how to get your message out to the 3WC listeners. 336-838-1241

Reach the World

Ask us about a Saturday or Sunday ministry broadcast on Hometown Christian Radio 3WC. 

Follow Us on Twitter!
Join us on Facebook!
News Index
3WC News Podcast Index
Main | Shoplifting and Other Charges »
Wednesday
May102017

Water Intake August 1 Deadline

DateWednesday, May 10, 2017 at 12:22PM

According to the state, county leaders have dragged their feet long enough regarding a loan and a water intake project.  This week, Officials from Wilkesboro, North Wilkesboro, and the County were informed a $32 million, interest free loan for the W. Kerr Scott Reservoir water intake project and related pipelines will be cancelled if local government differences on the project aren’t worked out by August 1.  Locally, the idea for the intake project has been discussed and planned for at least the last 10 years.  Wilkesboro Representatives recently told County Commissioners they were ready to move forward, but North Wilkesboro asked to renegotiate with the County.  Now all sides must come together by August 1 or lose the state loan.

| Print ArticlePrint Article

Reader Comments

There are no comments for this journal entry. To create a new comment, use the form below.
Editor Permission Required
You must have editing permission for this entry in order to post comments.