Fire Death in Wilkes Today
A North Wilkesboro man died in a structure fire early this morning. It is believed that Gary Jordan, 64, was smoking a cigar while fueling golf carts at Countryside Golf Course and that the cigar ignited gas fumes which started the fire. The call came in about 7:30 a.m. after two golfers noticed the fire. Investigators said the Jordan, who was an employee, was killed after that fire broke out in the building that housed golf carts. At least 20 carts were destroyed, and several others were damaged. The Wilkes County Sheriff's Office, SBI, and Wilkes Fire Marshal are conducting the investigation.
