Thursday
May112017

Grilling Fires and Safety

DateThursday, May 11, 2017 at 12:47PM

The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) urges grillers to be particularly mindful of cooking safety in the spring and summer months, when grilling fires most often occur.According to NFPA’s latest “Home Grill Fires” report, three out of five households own a gas grill, which means there’s a notable risk of home fires. From 2009 – 2013, an annual average of 8,900 home fires involved grills, and almost half of all grilling injuries involved thermal burns. Grilling fires peak in July, followed by May, June and August.  Grilling video  While gas grills cause more home fires than charcoal grills, NFPA says all types of grills pose a risk for fires and burn injuries. According to the report, over one-quarter (27 percent) of home grill fires started on a balcony or open porch, another 27 percent started on a patio, and eight percent began in the kitchen. For additional information and resources including tips for outdoor cooking with portable grills, visit www.nfpa.org/grilling 

