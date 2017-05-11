Subscribe to our Content

Thursday
May112017

Messing with the Mail--Federal Offense

Thursday, May 11, 2017 at 12:48PM

Did you know:  It is a federal criminal offense to tamper with the mail? Theft of a letter, post card, package, bag, or mail from a US post office or a collection center associated with USPS is subject to fines and up to five years imprisonment, according to the United States Code.  There continue to be reports of mail being stolen or opened here in Wilkes.  This week, a North Wilkesboro victim called the Sheriff's Dept when they found a package in their mail had been opened and items stolen.  Stolen property is valued at 50 dollars.  The Sheriff's Office is investigating.

