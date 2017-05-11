Subscribe to our Content

Thursday
May112017

Sen Richard Burr and Homeless Veterans Act

DateThursday, May 11, 2017 at 12:46PM

This week, Senator Richard Burr (R-NC) joined with two Democratic Senators and  introduced the Homeless Veterans Prevention Act of 2017. This legislation would build on existing homeless veterans programs at the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) by investing in established programs that are proven to be effective and removing any residual barriers to housing for veterans.   “We are making progress in combating veterans’ homelessness, and over the last 2 years, we have seen the number of homeless veterans decrease to around 40,000, but that is still far too many, and I will continue to address this problem until the number is zero,” said Senator Burr. Also Burr explained that in particular, many women have been unable to fully participate in existing programs because their children were not allowed to live in the transitional housing. The Homeless Veterans Prevention Act bill addresses this shortcoming and increases the availability of housing for homeless veterans.

