Modern Technology and Finding a Lost Hiker
Modern technology helped find a 53-year-old man from Kentucky early Friday. The man and his wife were renting a cabin in the Fall Creek Road area. He went for a hike, became disoriented in the woods, and called 911 on his cell phone. Using information from three cell towers, Officials were able to determine his approximate location. That information was given to members of the Champion Fire Department, who found the man early Friday morning. The man was wet and cold, but otherwise, unharmed.
