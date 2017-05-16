Break-Ins with No Theft
In two other break-in reports, they tried but did not succeed. In the first report, the property owner reported that someone had used a pry tool to damage a door to their house on the Wilkes Yadkin Road. No one was able to get inside, and nothing was reported stolen. Damages are listed at 100 dollars. In the second report, a homeowner in Moravian Falls said someone had damaged his front door. Again, nothing was reported stolen; damages are listed at $200. The Sheriff's Office is investigating.
