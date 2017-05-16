Supreme Court Rejects NC Voter ID
The Supreme Court on Monday rejected an appeal to reinstate North Carolina's voter identification law, which a lower court said targeted African-Americans "with almost surgical precision." The justices left in place the lower court ruling which struck down the law's photo ID requirement and reduction in early voting. Chief Justice John Roberts said the political situation created uncertainty regarding ruling. The dispute is similar to the court fight over Texas' voter ID law, also struck down as racially discriminatory. Roberts cautioned Monday that the rejection of the appeal is not a comment on the court's view about the substance of the law.
