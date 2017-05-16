Subscribe to our Content

Shoutbox

To Submit Info For The Trading Post

Email: tradingpost@hometownchristianradio.com,

Text: 336-355-4876

Mail to: PO Box 580, Wilkesboro, NC 28697.

You may also call during the show, Mon-Friday 9:10-9:30am,  Saturday, 9:05-9:30am 336-838-9992

Request Music

You pick them and Grady Johnson plays them Saturday from 7am-9am. 

Advertise On Hometown Christian Radio

Our advertisers get RESULTS! Contact us for all of the details on how to get your message out to the 3WC listeners. 336-838-1241

Reach the World

Ask us about a Saturday or Sunday ministry broadcast on Hometown Christian Radio 3WC. 

Follow Us on Twitter!
Join us on Facebook!
News Index
3WC News Podcast Index
« WCC President Awarded | Main | Modern Technology and Finding a Lost Hiker »
Tuesday
May162017

Supreme Court Rejects NC Voter ID

DateTuesday, May 16, 2017 at 11:33AM

The Supreme Court on Monday rejected an appeal to reinstate North Carolina's voter identification law, which a lower court said targeted African-Americans "with almost surgical precision." The justices left in place the lower court ruling which struck down the law's photo ID requirement and reduction in early voting. Chief Justice John Roberts said the political situation created uncertainty regarding ruling. The dispute is similar to the court fight over Texas' voter ID law, also struck down as racially discriminatory. Roberts cautioned Monday that the rejection of the appeal is not a comment on the court's view about the substance of the law.

| Print ArticlePrint Article

Reader Comments

There are no comments for this journal entry. To create a new comment, use the form below.
Editor Permission Required
You must have editing permission for this entry in order to post comments.