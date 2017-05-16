Subscribe to our Content

Shoutbox

To Submit Info For The Trading Post

Email: tradingpost@hometownchristianradio.com,

Text: 336-355-4876

Mail to: PO Box 580, Wilkesboro, NC 28697.

You may also call during the show, Mon-Friday 9:10-9:30am,  Saturday, 9:05-9:30am 336-838-9992

Request Music

You pick them and Grady Johnson plays them Saturday from 7am-9am. 

Advertise On Hometown Christian Radio

Our advertisers get RESULTS! Contact us for all of the details on how to get your message out to the 3WC listeners. 336-838-1241

Reach the World

Ask us about a Saturday or Sunday ministry broadcast on Hometown Christian Radio 3WC. 

Follow Us on Twitter!
Join us on Facebook!
News Index
3WC News Podcast Index
Main | Public Hearing on County Budget Tonight at 6:30 »
Tuesday
May162017

Thousands Stolen in a Home Break-In

DateTuesday, May 16, 2017 at 12:20PM

Over $16,000 in property was taken in a home break-in in Wilkesboro.  The break-in at a Raven Green Street residence was called in to the Sheriff's Office over the weekend.  Someone used a pry tool to get inside the house.  Several things were taken including prescription medication, two safes, cash including collectible coins, jewelry, and two gun boxes.  Again, stolen property totaled over $16,000. No suspects were listed with the report. The Sheriff's Investigation is continuing.

| Print ArticlePrint Article

Reader Comments

There are no comments for this journal entry. To create a new comment, use the form below.
Editor Permission Required
You must have editing permission for this entry in order to post comments.