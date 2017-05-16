Thousands Stolen in a Home Break-In
Over $16,000 in property was taken in a home break-in in Wilkesboro. The break-in at a Raven Green Street residence was called in to the Sheriff's Office over the weekend. Someone used a pry tool to get inside the house. Several things were taken including prescription medication, two safes, cash including collectible coins, jewelry, and two gun boxes. Again, stolen property totaled over $16,000. No suspects were listed with the report. The Sheriff's Investigation is continuing.
