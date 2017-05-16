WCC President Awarded
Wilkes Community College President Dr. Jeff Cox has been awarded an Aspen Presidential Fellowship for Community College Excellence. He is one of 40 college leadersselected through a rigorous process that considered their abilities to take strategic risks, lead strong teams, cultivate partnerships, and focus on results-oriented improvements for greater student success and access. “Our college community is proud that Dr. Cox has received this prestigious fellowship. The college has always been focused on student success, and now the college is helping to lead the community conversation on improving economic mobility in this region,” said Blair Hancock, vice president of Instruction.
Reader Comments