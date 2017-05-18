County Commissioners and Budget Requests
The Wilkes County Board of Commissioners met this week and held a Public Hearing on the Proposed Budget. Burt Young, Pastor of the First Baptist Church, spoke during the Public Hearing and asked the Commissioners to consider supporting the Hospitality House of Boone which is a place for the homeless. The Hospitality House also has a duplex in Wilkes. Pastor Young requested financial support of 13,000 dollars a year which is what it cost to house one person per year at the Hospitality House. Wilkes Register of Deeds Misty Smithey also spoke during the Budget Public Hearing and requested a 12 percent raise for the 5 members of the Register of Deeds Office, citing that the office is self-funded and makes money for the county. Commissioners will review the requests before making a final decision on the budget.
