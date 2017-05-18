Subscribe to our Content

Thursday
May182017

Fallen Hwy Patrol Officers Honored

DateThursday, May 18, 2017 at 10:32AM

The State Highway Patrol held a memorial service this week to honor the 62 members killed in the line of duty since the patrol’s inception in 1929. After each fallen member’s name was read, a ceremonial wreath was posted at the patrol’s monument, located at the training academy in Garner. “I am proud of the service demonstrated by each member”, said Colonel Glenn McNeill, Commander of the Highway Patrol.  “We can never repay our debt to them; this morning’s service is but a token of remembrance – honoring their service to North Carolina,” said McNeill.  The service concluded with the patrol’s honor guard conducting a 21-gun salute and the playing of taps.

