Fire Tax Rate Increase Requests
The Wilkes County Board of Commissioners met this week and held a Public Hearing on the requests by 3 fire departments to increase the Fire Tax Rates in their districts. Boomer Volunteer Fire Dept is requesting a 1 cent increase from 10 to 11 cents, Broadway a 5 cent increase from 4 to 9 cents, and Mountain View a 3 cent increase from 5 to 8 cents. All three departments cited the increase in fire equipment cost and medical cost. All three stated that the increases had been needed for years, but they tried cut backs and budgeting to prevent increases. Fire Marshal Kevin Bounds told Commissioners the State was making additional requirements and rising medical and equipment costs were really affecting the fire departments financially. No budget decisions were made this week but will be considered before the budget is finalized.
