NC Fight the Bite
The North Carolina Division of Public Health is advising North Carolinians to “Fight the Bite” and protect against tick and mosquito bites during warm weather months. "Ticks and mosquitoes are common in our state, and they carry bacteria and viruses that can cause serious infections," said Dr. Carl Williams, State Public Health Veterinarian. To “Fight the Bite”: Avoid wooded, grassy or brushy areas and Use repellent that contains DEET. Talk with your primary care provider or health department if you plan to travel to an area where exotic mosquito-borne diseases occur. Women who are pregnant or planning to be pregnant should not travel to areas with risk of Zika. For more information about diseases transmitted by mosquitoes and ticks and protective measures—contact the Wilkes Health Dept.
Reader Comments