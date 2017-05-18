Subscribe to our Content

Shoutbox

To Submit Info For The Trading Post

Email: tradingpost@hometownchristianradio.com,

Text: 336-355-4876

Mail to: PO Box 580, Wilkesboro, NC 28697.

You may also call during the show, Mon-Friday 9:10-9:30am,  Saturday, 9:05-9:30am 336-838-9992

Request Music

You pick them and Grady Johnson plays them Saturday from 7am-9am. 

Advertise On Hometown Christian Radio

Our advertisers get RESULTS! Contact us for all of the details on how to get your message out to the 3WC listeners. 336-838-1241

Reach the World

Ask us about a Saturday or Sunday ministry broadcast on Hometown Christian Radio 3WC. 

Follow Us on Twitter!
Join us on Facebook!
News Index
3WC News Podcast Index
« Fallen Hwy Patrol Officers Honored | Main | Thousands Stolen in a Home Break-In »
Thursday
May182017

NC Fight the Bite

DateThursday, May 18, 2017 at 10:32AM

The North Carolina Division of Public Health is advising North Carolinians to “Fight the Bite” and protect against tick and mosquito bites during warm weather months. "Ticks and mosquitoes are common in our state, and they carry bacteria and viruses that can cause serious infections," said Dr. Carl Williams, State Public Health Veterinarian. To “Fight the Bite”:  Avoid wooded, grassy or brushy areas and Use repellent that contains DEET. Talk with your primary care provider or health department if you plan to travel to an area where exotic mosquito-borne diseases occur. Women who are pregnant or planning to be pregnant should not travel to areas with risk of Zika. For more information about diseases transmitted by mosquitoes and ticks and protective measures—contact the Wilkes Health Dept.

| Print ArticlePrint Article

Reader Comments

There are no comments for this journal entry. To create a new comment, use the form below.
Editor Permission Required
You must have editing permission for this entry in order to post comments.