Friday
May192017

A Local Fallen Soldier and a Book Signing

DateFriday, May 19, 2017 at 11:45AM

Cub Creek Baptist Church, the Bauguess family home church, will host a book signing celebrating the release of Wesley Bauguess' new book, God Country, Golf: Reflections of an Army Widow, on Saturday, May 20th.  Wesley Bauguess, veteran and widow of Wilkesboro's own Larry Bauguess, will sign her new book, God, Country, Golf, which released from Westbow Press on May 14, the 10-year anniversary of Larry's death.  In God, Country, Golf, Wesley shares an inspiring story of a how she found purpose and hope after the tragic death of her husband. The Army veteran and widow outlines the lessons and values she learned from each of her life experiences and the strength gained by her faith. Throughout this memoir, she shares the very best stories of her life with and without Larry.  Again the book signing is Saturday, May 20, 2017 from 2:00 p.m.- 5:00 p.m. at Cub Creek Baptist Church Fellowship Hall.

