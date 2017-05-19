Air Show in NC this Weekend
Celebrating the 75th Anniversary of the 4th Fighter Wing and military aviation in North Carolina, Seymour Johnson Air Force Base will open its gates to the public for the biennial Wings Over Wayne County Air Show, Saturday and Sunday, May 20-21, 2017.
Headlining the air show will be The Blue Angels, the US Navy’s premier aerial demonstration team. Seymour Johnson Air Force Base is home to the 4th Fighter Wing, consisting of approximately 7,000 people. Formerly commanded by Chuck Yeager, the 4th Fighter Wing is one of the largest wings in the United States Air Force and has a highly decorated history spanning seven decades.
