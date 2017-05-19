Hole in the Wall
Who put a hole in the wall? The Wilkes Sheriff's Office is investigating damage to property at a local business. C & L Manufacturing in Hays reported damage to the side of their building. According to the Wilkes Sheriff's Report, it appears that someone was traveling too fast, missed a curve in the road, and went straight into the side of the building. There was a large hole in the wall, but Sheriff's Investigators found no evidence of a vehicle. Apparently, the hit and run driver collected any parts from the wrecked vehicle and left the scene. Damages are listed at 1000 dollars.
