Friday
May192017

Hole in the Wall

DateFriday, May 19, 2017 at 11:45AM

Who put a hole in the wall?  The Wilkes Sheriff's Office is investigating damage to property at a local business.  C & L Manufacturing in Hays reported damage to the side of their building.  According to the Wilkes Sheriff's Report, it appears that someone was traveling too fast, missed a curve in the road, and went straight into the side of the building.  There was a large hole in the wall, but Sheriff's Investigators found no evidence of a vehicle.  Apparently, the hit and run driver collected any parts from the wrecked vehicle and left the scene.  Damages are listed at 1000 dollars.

