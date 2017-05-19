Subscribe to our Content

Friday
May192017

Possible Elimination of Food Benefits for Some Children in Wilkes

Friday, May 19, 2017 at 11:43AM

According to the group known as NC Child--NC Senate Budget Proposal Would Eliminate Food Benefits for 345 Kids from Wilkes County.  The state budget proposal approved last week by the North Carolina Senate would cut SNAP benefits (“food stamps”) for 345 children in Wilkes county and 51,236 children statewide, according to data obtained by NC Child from the NC Department of Health and Human Services. A significant portion of the children who would lose SNAP benefits would also lose their free or reduced school lunch, since eligibility for that program is tied to SNAP enrollment for many children.  The majority of families who would lose food benefits are between 130 percent and 150 percent of the federal poverty line. For a family of three, that means their household income is less than $30,630 per year. It remains unclear if the state House will include this provision in their budget proposal, which is expected to be released in the coming weeks.

