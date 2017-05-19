WCC Instructors Complete CORE
Sixteen Wilkes Community College instructors have completed CORE (Collaborative Online Reflective Experience), the semester-long professional development experience, designed to explore and apply best practices in online learning. The CORE approach is a major initiative developed by WCC as part of its Quality Enhancement Plan (QEP). All colleges accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) develop a QEP as part of their reaffirmation. WCC began the full implementation phase of its QEP, “Preparing for Online Success,” in fall 2016.
