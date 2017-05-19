Subscribe to our Content

Shoutbox

To Submit Info For The Trading Post

Email: tradingpost@hometownchristianradio.com,

Text: 336-355-4876

Mail to: PO Box 580, Wilkesboro, NC 28697.

You may also call during the show, Mon-Friday 9:10-9:30am,  Saturday, 9:05-9:30am 336-838-9992

Request Music

You pick them and Grady Johnson plays them Saturday from 7am-9am. 

Advertise On Hometown Christian Radio

Our advertisers get RESULTS! Contact us for all of the details on how to get your message out to the 3WC listeners. 336-838-1241

Reach the World

Ask us about a Saturday or Sunday ministry broadcast on Hometown Christian Radio 3WC. 

Follow Us on Twitter!
Join us on Facebook!
News Index
3WC News Podcast Index
« A Local Fallen Soldier and a Book Signing | Main | Empty UPS Package »
Friday
May192017

WCC Instructors Complete CORE

DateFriday, May 19, 2017 at 11:44AM

Sixteen Wilkes Community College instructors have completed CORE (Collaborative Online Reflective Experience), the semester-long professional development experience, designed to explore and apply best practices in online learning. The CORE approach is a major initiative developed by WCC as part of its Quality Enhancement Plan (QEP).  All colleges accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) develop a QEP as part of their reaffirmation. WCC began the full implementation phase of its QEP, “Preparing for Online Success,” in fall 2016.

| Print ArticlePrint Article

Reader Comments

There are no comments for this journal entry. To create a new comment, use the form below.
Editor Permission Required
You must have editing permission for this entry in order to post comments.