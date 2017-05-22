Subscribe to our Content

Monday
May222017

Two Towns Making Street Changes and Improvements

DateMonday, May 22, 2017 at 12:21PM

Two local towns have been making improvements and changes to their downtown streets.  North Wilkesboro and Wilkesboro are in the midst of projects.  Wilkesboro announced recently that they will be going to a 4-way Stop at West and Main and at Bridge and Main beginning later this month.  Flashing lights will remain in place until everyone is familiar with the change.  Then the lights will be removed and replaced with 4-Way Stop Signs.  As 3WC reported last week, The StreetScape Project in Downtown North Wilkesboro should be finished within a few weeks.  The project is at the Intersection of Main and Ninth streets in downtown North Wilkesboro. 

