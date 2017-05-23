Subscribe to our Content

Shoutbox

To Submit Info For The Trading Post

Email: tradingpost@hometownchristianradio.com,

Text: 336-355-4876

Mail to: PO Box 580, Wilkesboro, NC 28697.

You may also call during the show, Mon-Friday 9:10-9:30am,  Saturday, 9:05-9:30am 336-838-9992

Request Music

You pick them and Grady Johnson plays them Saturday from 7am-9am. 

Advertise On Hometown Christian Radio

Our advertisers get RESULTS! Contact us for all of the details on how to get your message out to the 3WC listeners. 336-838-1241

Reach the World

Ask us about a Saturday or Sunday ministry broadcast on Hometown Christian Radio 3WC. 

Follow Us on Twitter!
Join us on Facebook!
News Index
3WC News Podcast Index
« WCC Students Win National Honors | Main | Two Towns Making Street Changes and Improvements »
Tuesday
May232017

Burr and The Repay Act for College Loans

DateTuesday, May 23, 2017 at 12:28PM

Last week, U.S. Senator Richard Burr (R-N.C.) joined 7 other senators to reintroduce legislation to reform federal student loan repayment programs. The Repay Act, which Senator Burr co-introduced in 2014, would simplify the federal student loan repayment programs by consolidating many of the benefits into two plans: a fixed repayment plan, based on a 10-year period, and a single, simplified income-driven repayment option. “The current student loan repayment programs are too complicated and too expensive,” said Senator Burr. Visit www.burr.senate.gov for more information on The Repay Act

| Print ArticlePrint Article

Reader Comments

There are no comments for this journal entry. To create a new comment, use the form below.
Editor Permission Required
You must have editing permission for this entry in order to post comments.