Burr and The Repay Act for College Loans
Last week, U.S. Senator Richard Burr (R-N.C.) joined 7 other senators to reintroduce legislation to reform federal student loan repayment programs. The Repay Act, which Senator Burr co-introduced in 2014, would simplify the federal student loan repayment programs by consolidating many of the benefits into two plans: a fixed repayment plan, based on a 10-year period, and a single, simplified income-driven repayment option. “The current student loan repayment programs are too complicated and too expensive,” said Senator Burr. Visit www.burr.senate.gov for more information on The Repay Act
