Subscribe to our Content

Shoutbox

To Submit Info For The Trading Post

Email: tradingpost@hometownchristianradio.com,

Text: 336-355-4876

Mail to: PO Box 580, Wilkesboro, NC 28697.

You may also call during the show, Mon-Friday 9:10-9:30am,  Saturday, 9:05-9:30am 336-838-9992

Request Music

You pick them and Grady Johnson plays them Saturday from 7am-9am. 

Advertise On Hometown Christian Radio

Our advertisers get RESULTS! Contact us for all of the details on how to get your message out to the 3WC listeners. 336-838-1241

Reach the World

Ask us about a Saturday or Sunday ministry broadcast on Hometown Christian Radio 3WC. 

Follow Us on Twitter!
Join us on Facebook!
News Index
3WC News Podcast Index
Main | Stolen Meds and Cash »
Tuesday
May232017

Red Cross Blood Drives in May

DateTuesday, May 23, 2017 at 12:31PM

Before busy summer schedules set in, the American Red Cross urges eligible donors to roll up a sleeve to help ensure a sufficient supply for patients in need. Donors of all blood types are needed now to help accident and burn victims, heart surgery and organ transplant patients, and those receiving cancer treatment.  Locally, Red Cross Blood Drives will be held in North Wilkesboro:  May 24 11 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Gardner Glass Products Inc., Elkin Highway, and also May 24  2:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Blair Properties, on Main Street. Then in Wilkesboro May 30 2:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., West Wilkes Middle School, 1667 N. NC Hwy 16

| Print ArticlePrint Article

Reader Comments

There are no comments for this journal entry. To create a new comment, use the form below.
Editor Permission Required
You must have editing permission for this entry in order to post comments.