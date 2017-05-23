Red Cross Blood Drives in May
Before busy summer schedules set in, the American Red Cross urges eligible donors to roll up a sleeve to help ensure a sufficient supply for patients in need. Donors of all blood types are needed now to help accident and burn victims, heart surgery and organ transplant patients, and those receiving cancer treatment. Locally, Red Cross Blood Drives will be held in North Wilkesboro: May 24 11 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Gardner Glass Products Inc., Elkin Highway, and also May 24 2:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Blair Properties, on Main Street. Then in Wilkesboro May 30 2:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., West Wilkes Middle School, 1667 N. NC Hwy 16
