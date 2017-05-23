WCC Students Win National Honors
Wilkes Community College congratulates three of its participants, Megan Edwards, Maria Jimenez and Isabel Palacios, for winning national-level awards in the 51st Annual National Career Development Association’s (NCDA) Poetry and Poster contest. In the Adult Student Poster category, Megan Edwards of Wilkes Campus placed third nationally. In the Adult Student Poetry category, Maria Jimenez won second place and Isabel Palacios won third place. Mike Roope, career counselor in Student Services, said, “WCC students have now won six national awards and 10 state awards in the past three years...” Each November, schools and colleges from across the state hold contests to celebrate National Career Development Month. Winners from these local contests then advance to the state contest.
