Assistant DA Charged
Assistant DA for the 23rd Prosecutorial District, Brooke Webster, is being investigated and has been charged in a Peeping Tom case. The 23 District includes Wilkes, Yadkin, Ashe and Alleghany counties. Webster has been charged with peeping as a result of an incident at Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem. DA Tom Horner reported that Webster has resigned from his duties and no longer works for his office. A Forsyth County Attorney is representing Webster in court.
Reader Comments