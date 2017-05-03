Checks Coming to Blue Ridge Energy Members
Checks or bill credits are coming in this month to electric cooperative members of Blue Ridge Energy, thanks to a nearly $5 million capital credits retirement approved by the Board of Directors. Checks mail May 5 to members who are due a capital credits refund of $35 or more. Members due less than $35 are receiving their capital credits refunds in the form of a credit on their May electric account. Over 46,000 former members will receive refund checks. For members who requested to donate all or a portion of their capital credits refund to Operation Round Up® (ORU), they will receive refunds based on their requested donation. Approximately $40,000 has been pledged this year, and every penny will go directly to help fellow members in need.
