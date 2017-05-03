Subscribe to our Content

Shoutbox

To Submit Info For The Trading Post

Email: tradingpost@hometownchristianradio.com,

Text: 336-355-4876

Mail to: PO Box 580, Wilkesboro, NC 28697.

You may also call during the show, Mon-Friday 9:10-9:30am,  Saturday, 9:05-9:30am 336-838-9992

Request Music

You pick them and Grady Johnson plays them Saturday from 7am-9am. 

Advertise On Hometown Christian Radio

Our advertisers get RESULTS! Contact us for all of the details on how to get your message out to the 3WC listeners. 336-838-1241

Reach the World

Ask us about a Saturday or Sunday ministry broadcast on Hometown Christian Radio 3WC. 

Follow Us on Twitter!
Join us on Facebook!
News Index
3WC News Podcast Index
« Assistant DA Charged | Main | NC Inmate Charged with Killing Prison Official »
Wednesday
May032017

Congresswoman Foxx and Working Families Act

DateWednesday, May 3, 2017 at 10:32AM

The House Committee on Education and the Workforce, chaired by Rep. Virginia Foxx (R-NC), today approved H.R. 1180, the Working Families Flexibility Act of 2017. Introduced by Rep. Martha Roby (R-AL), the legislation would amend the Fair Labor Standards Act to allow private-sector employers to offer workers the choice of paid time off in lieu of cash wages for overtime hours worked. The bill passed by a vote of 22 to 16. “Outdated federal rules that demand rigid work schedules are making it more difficult for workers to find the flexibility they need. That’s why we need the Working Families Flexibility Act,” Chairwoman Foxx said.

| Print ArticlePrint Article

Reader Comments

There are no comments for this journal entry. To create a new comment, use the form below.
Editor Permission Required
You must have editing permission for this entry in order to post comments.