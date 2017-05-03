Congresswoman Foxx and Working Families Act
The House Committee on Education and the Workforce, chaired by Rep. Virginia Foxx (R-NC), today approved H.R. 1180, the Working Families Flexibility Act of 2017. Introduced by Rep. Martha Roby (R-AL), the legislation would amend the Fair Labor Standards Act to allow private-sector employers to offer workers the choice of paid time off in lieu of cash wages for overtime hours worked. The bill passed by a vote of 22 to 16. “Outdated federal rules that demand rigid work schedules are making it more difficult for workers to find the flexibility they need. That’s why we need the Working Families Flexibility Act,” Chairwoman Foxx said.
