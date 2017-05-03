Crowning Benton Hall
As the honored caretakers of Historic Benton Hall, Wilkes Playmakers has launched a campaign to raise funds to replace the 1913 portion of our roof. This campaign has been deemed the “Crowning Benton Hall” campaign. Though they receive income from ticket sales and event rentals, the most effective source of revenue is donations from attentive community members. The goal for the Crowning Benton Hall Campaign is $20,000 to put toward the replacement of our roof and anything raised beyond the goal will be placed into a savings account that will be used for future building expenses. As with all donations, Crowning Benton Hall revenue is tax deductible and receipts will be mailed at the conclusion of the campaign. To donate, contact a member of the Wilkes Playmakers.
