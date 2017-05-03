NC Inmate Charged with Killing Prison Official
On April 26, Correctional Sgt. Meggan Lee Callahan, 29, responded to a trash can fire in a dormitory of Bertie Correctional Institution in Windsor, NC. Sgt. Callahan got a fire extinguisher and attempted to put out the fire. Inmate Craig Wissink immediately attacked the sergeant and a struggle ensued. Wissink managed to get the fire extinguisher away from Sgt. Callahan and used it in the assault. Sgt. Callahan sustained injuries from the attack, which ultimately led to her death. The Windsor Police Department have now charged Wissink with the sergeant’s murder. The case is still an active and ongoing investigation by the Windsor Police Department and the State Bureau of Investigation.
