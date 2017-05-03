Subscribe to our Content

Wednesday
May032017

Shoplifting at Advance Auto

Wednesday, May 3, 2017

They believed he had stolen something, but he left before Police arrived.  Wilkesboro Police were called regarding a possible shoplifter at Advance Auto.  The man was seen with what looked liked items hidden in his jeans.  Store staff tried to detain the man, but he left before Police arrived.  A witness reported seeing the man remove items from his jeans as he walked away from the store.  Police have a name of a possible suspect in this theft and charges are pending.

