Thursday
May042017

Another NC Inmate Suicide

DateThursday, May 4, 2017 at 11:25AM

For the second time in 2 two months, an NC Inmate has committed suicide. Inmate Dennis Dickerson (#0940575) died yesterday morning at Pender Correctional Institution after an apparent suicide. Dickerson was found unresponsive in his cell at about 6:07 a.m. Prison medical staff and local paramedics responded and worked to resuscitate the inmate, but were unsuccessful. Dickerson was serving a 6-year, 10-month sentence after convictions as a habitual felon and for possession of a firearm by a felon. He was scheduled to be released on July 15, 2022.  In April, Inmate Adam Tipton died at a Winston-Salem hospital, several days after an apparent suicide attempt.  Tipton was found unresponsive in his cell at Piedmont Correctional Institution in Salisbury on April 13.   

