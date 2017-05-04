Local Thefts
The Wilkes Sheriff's Office is investigating a list of thefts locally. A North Wilkesboro victim reported that their iPhone valued at 800 dollars was stolen from their car during the evening hours between 5:30 and 9 pm. A Moravian Falls man reported that a Stihl chainsaw was taken from outside his house this week. The stolen chainsaw was valued at 700 dollars. No suspects were listed with either of those reports. However, there is a suspect in a gun theft. A North Wilkesboro man reported that a Stevens 410 shotgun was stolen from a closet in his house. Charges are pending in that theft.
