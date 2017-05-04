Subscribe to our Content

Thursday
May042017

Local Thefts

Thursday, May 4, 2017 at 11:27AM

The Wilkes Sheriff's Office is investigating a list of thefts locally.  A North Wilkesboro victim reported that their iPhone valued at 800 dollars was stolen from their car during the evening hours between 5:30 and 9 pm.  A Moravian Falls man reported that a Stihl chainsaw was taken from outside his house this week.  The stolen chainsaw was valued at 700 dollars.  No suspects were listed with either of those reports.  However, there is a suspect in a gun theft.  A North Wilkesboro man reported that a Stevens 410 shotgun was stolen from a closet in his house.  Charges are pending in that theft.

