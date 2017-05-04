Subscribe to our Content

Thursday
May042017

National Day of Prayer in Wilkes

DateThursday, May 4, 2017 at 11:28AM

It's National Day of Prayer today.  A local observance for National Day of Prayer will be held today starting at 10 am with Bible reading, at 11 with music, and at noon with prayer on the front lawn of the Wilkes County Courthouse.  Several local officials and pastors will be meeting to offer prayers.  Chris Richardson is in charge of organizing this year's event.  The public is invited to attend the National Day of Prayer at the new Wilkes Courthouse at noon.  3WC Radio will have live coverage starting shortly after 12 noon today.  National Day of Prayer Part 2 is today at 5pm again on the front lawn of the Wilkes County Courthouse

