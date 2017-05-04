Subscribe to our Content

Shoutbox

To Submit Info For The Trading Post

Email: tradingpost@hometownchristianradio.com,

Text: 336-355-4876

Mail to: PO Box 580, Wilkesboro, NC 28697.

You may also call during the show, Mon-Friday 9:10-9:30am,  Saturday, 9:05-9:30am 336-838-9992

Request Music

You pick them and Grady Johnson plays them Saturday from 7am-9am. 

Advertise On Hometown Christian Radio

Our advertisers get RESULTS! Contact us for all of the details on how to get your message out to the 3WC listeners. 336-838-1241

Reach the World

Ask us about a Saturday or Sunday ministry broadcast on Hometown Christian Radio 3WC. 

Follow Us on Twitter!
Join us on Facebook!
News Index
3WC News Podcast Index
« No Municipal Service District | Main | Another NC Inmate Suicide »
Thursday
May042017

WCC VP Gets President Position at Carteret

DateThursday, May 4, 2017 at 11:25AM

Dr. John Hauser, vice president of Applied Career Technologies and Alleghany Center at Wilkes Community College, was named as the fifth president of Carteret Community College on Tuesday following a special meeting of that college’s board. The Carteret Community College Board of Trustees selected WCC's Dr. Hauser following a six-month search effort that attracted 65 candidates. “I am honored for the opportunity to build on the remarkable legacy by the predecessors of Carteret Community College,” said Dr. John Hauser. Dr. Hauser earned his Ed.D. in Educational Leadership from Appalachian State University. He has spent 19 years in the North Carolina Community College System. He has been a Vice President at Wilkes Community College since 2011.

| Print ArticlePrint Article

Reader Comments

There are no comments for this journal entry. To create a new comment, use the form below.
Editor Permission Required
You must have editing permission for this entry in order to post comments.