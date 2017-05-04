WCC VP Gets President Position at Carteret
Dr. John Hauser, vice president of Applied Career Technologies and Alleghany Center at Wilkes Community College, was named as the fifth president of Carteret Community College on Tuesday following a special meeting of that college’s board. The Carteret Community College Board of Trustees selected WCC's Dr. Hauser following a six-month search effort that attracted 65 candidates. “I am honored for the opportunity to build on the remarkable legacy by the predecessors of Carteret Community College,” said Dr. John Hauser. Dr. Hauser earned his Ed.D. in Educational Leadership from Appalachian State University. He has spent 19 years in the North Carolina Community College System. He has been a Vice President at Wilkes Community College since 2011.
