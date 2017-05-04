Wilkes Regional Getting a New Name
As Wilkes Regional Medical Center moves closer to joining the Wake Forest Baptist family of hospitals, hospital officials announced yesterday it will be known as Wake Forest Baptist Health – Wilkes Medical Center when the long-term lease agreement with Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center closes July 1, 2017. Wilkes Regional opened in 1952 as Wilkes General Hospital. It later became known as Wilkes Regional Medical Center. “Our future is promising and excitement continues to build across both Wilkes Regional and Wake Forest Baptist,” said J. Gene Faile, FACHE, president and CEO, Wilkes Regional Medical Center. The decision to drop the word “regional” was decided in a survey of more than 730 Wilkes Regional employees who represented both the hospital and the Wilkes community. The integration of Wilkes Regional with Wake Forest Baptist continues to progress smoothly. Employees began training on the new Wake system last month. Human Resources conversion is in progress, and Wilkes Regional continues to prepare for integration. Community members can expect to start seeing hospital signage changed to the new name beginning July 1, 2017.
