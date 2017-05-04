Subscribe to our Content

Shoutbox

To Submit Info For The Trading Post

Email: tradingpost@hometownchristianradio.com,

Text: 336-355-4876

Mail to: PO Box 580, Wilkesboro, NC 28697.

You may also call during the show, Mon-Friday 9:10-9:30am,  Saturday, 9:05-9:30am 336-838-9992

Request Music

You pick them and Grady Johnson plays them Saturday from 7am-9am. 

Advertise On Hometown Christian Radio

Our advertisers get RESULTS! Contact us for all of the details on how to get your message out to the 3WC listeners. 336-838-1241

Reach the World

Ask us about a Saturday or Sunday ministry broadcast on Hometown Christian Radio 3WC. 

Follow Us on Twitter!
Join us on Facebook!
News Index
3WC News Podcast Index
« National Day of Prayer in Wilkes | Main | Local Thefts »
Thursday
May042017

Wilkes Regional Getting a New Name

DateThursday, May 4, 2017 at 11:28AM

As Wilkes Regional Medical Center moves closer to joining the Wake Forest Baptist family of hospitals, hospital officials announced yesterday it will be known as Wake Forest Baptist Health – Wilkes Medical Center when the long-term lease agreement with Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center closes July 1, 2017. Wilkes Regional opened in 1952 as Wilkes General Hospital. It later became known as Wilkes Regional Medical Center. “Our future is promising and excitement continues to build across both Wilkes Regional and Wake Forest Baptist,” said J. Gene Faile, FACHE, president and CEO, Wilkes Regional Medical Center. The decision to drop the word “regional” was decided in a survey of more than 730 Wilkes Regional employees who represented both the hospital and the Wilkes community. The integration of Wilkes Regional with Wake Forest Baptist continues to progress smoothly. Employees began training on the new Wake system last month. Human Resources conversion is in progress, and Wilkes Regional continues to prepare for integration. Community members can expect to start seeing hospital signage changed to the new name beginning July 1, 2017.

| Print ArticlePrint Article

Reader Comments

There are no comments for this journal entry. To create a new comment, use the form below.
Editor Permission Required
You must have editing permission for this entry in order to post comments.