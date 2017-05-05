Congresswoman Foxx and Education Act
Members of the House Committee on Education and the Workforce this week introduced the Strengthening Career and Technical Education for the 21st Century Act, bipartisan legislation to strengthen and improve career and technical education (CTE). The legislation will help more students gain the knowledge and skills they need to compete for in-demand jobs. “Strengthening career and technical education continues to be a leading priority for our committee,” said Rep. Virginia Foxx (R-NC), chairwoman of the Committee on Education and the Workforce.
