Subscribe to our Content

Shoutbox

To Submit Info For The Trading Post

Email: tradingpost@hometownchristianradio.com,

Text: 336-355-4876

Mail to: PO Box 580, Wilkesboro, NC 28697.

You may also call during the show, Mon-Friday 9:10-9:30am,  Saturday, 9:05-9:30am 336-838-9992

Request Music

You pick them and Grady Johnson plays them Saturday from 7am-9am. 

Advertise On Hometown Christian Radio

Our advertisers get RESULTS! Contact us for all of the details on how to get your message out to the 3WC listeners. 336-838-1241

Reach the World

Ask us about a Saturday or Sunday ministry broadcast on Hometown Christian Radio 3WC. 

Follow Us on Twitter!
Join us on Facebook!
News Index
3WC News Podcast Index
« Visiting Blue Ridge Parkway Important for Economy | Main | National Day of Prayer LIVE Coverage »
Friday
May052017

Congresswoman Foxx and Education Act

DateFriday, May 5, 2017 at 12:26PM

Members of the House Committee on Education and the Workforce this week introduced the Strengthening Career and Technical Education for the 21st Century Act, bipartisan legislation to strengthen and improve career and technical education (CTE). The legislation will help more students gain the knowledge and skills they need to compete for in-demand jobs.  “Strengthening career and technical education continues to be a leading priority for our committee,” said Rep. Virginia Foxx (R-NC), chairwoman of the Committee on Education and the Workforce.

| Print ArticlePrint Article

Reader Comments

There are no comments for this journal entry. To create a new comment, use the form below.
Editor Permission Required
You must have editing permission for this entry in order to post comments.