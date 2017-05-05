Visiting Blue Ridge Parkway Important for Economy
Just as the Blue Ridge Parkway prepares to welcome visitors for the 2017 season, a new National Park Service report shows that visitors to the Blue Ridge Parkway in 2016 spent $979,334,200 in communities near the park; and that spending supported 15,649 jobs in the region having a cumulative impact to local economies of $1,341,343,100. As many of the Parkway’s campgrounds and visitor centers open for the 2017 season this weekend, the report reinforces the connection between the Parkway and its neighboring communities. Along the 469-mile route, local communities are also preparing attractions and services for these same visitors.
