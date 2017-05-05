Subscribe to our Content

May 5, 2017

WCC SkillsUSA Wins Big

Friday, May 5, 2017

Wilkes Community College students led the state in overall medal counts at the 52nd Annual SkillsUSA North Carolina Leadership and Skills Conference on April 26-28 in Greensboro. The event drew over 2,500 students, instructors, industry members and volunteers. Nearly 1,800 high school and postsecondary students competed in over 106 different skills and leadership contests. WCC’s 134 student competitors, including 40 Career & College Promise high school students, brought home 91 medals: 42 first place gold medals, 13 second place silver medals, 11 third place bronze medals, 13 fourth place finishes and 12 fifth place credits.  Of the 134 WCC competitors, 91 placed in the top five and everyone placed in the top nine in the state. WCC was named as part of the North Carolina SkillsUSA Elite 100 Club, which means WCC has had over 100 students competing for the last five years. Additionally, WCC received an award for most distinguished regional rally for the high school competition the college hosted in February. Forty-one of the first place winners will now represent North Carolina and Wilkes Community College at the 53rd SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference in Louisville, Ky., in June.

